Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth taken to North Hawaii Community Hospital Saturday night

HILO, Hawaii (KHOn2) — Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth was taken to the North Hawaii Community Hospital in the evening on Saturday, Jan. 9 because he had discomfort in his chest.

County officials say he was then taken to the Hilo Medical Center where he has a stent put in.

The county says doctors are still evaluating the mayor.