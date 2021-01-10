Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth taken to North Hawaii Community Hospital Saturday night

HILO, Hawaii (KHOn2) — Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth was taken to the North Hawaii Community Hospital in the evening on Saturday, Jan. 9 because he had discomfort in his chest.
County officials say he was then taken to the Hilo Medical Center where he has a stent put in.
The county says doctors are still evaluating the mayor.
