Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth returns to work after recovering from heart attack

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth returned to work on Monday after recovering from a heart attack he suffered last month.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Roth has been working from home on a minimal basis after he was released from the hospital on Jan. 20. His doctors gave him clearance on Feb. 3 to return to the office on a limited, part-time basis, as he continues his recovery.

“I’m excited and, more importantly, ready to be back,” Roth said in a news release Monday. “I feel much better and look forward to hitting the ground running. Our staff in the Mayor’s office has done a fantastic job ensuring that none of our projects or initiatives missed a beat in my absence, and I couldn’t feel more supported throughout my recovery. The aloha and prayers from the community were truly felt, and I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this community, island, and county.”

Roth will begin to resume his full workload over the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories