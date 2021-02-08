Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth returns to work after recovering from heart attack

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth returned to work on Monday after recovering from a heart attack he suffered last month.

Roth has been working from home on a minimal basis after he was released from the hospital on Jan. 20. His doctors gave him clearance on Feb. 3 to return to the office on a limited, part-time basis, as he continues his recovery.

“I’m excited and, more importantly, ready to be back,” Roth said in a news release Monday. “I feel much better and look forward to hitting the ground running. Our staff in the Mayor’s office has done a fantastic job ensuring that none of our projects or initiatives missed a beat in my absence, and I couldn’t feel more supported throughout my recovery. The aloha and prayers from the community were truly felt, and I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this community, island, and county.”

Roth will begin to resume his full workload over the coming weeks.

