Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth feeling better, takes selfie at Hilo Medical Center

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth will be staying in the hospital through the weekend of Saturday, Jan. 15, but his condition is improving.

Officials say he’s on the mend, and he even took a selfie at the Hilo Medical Center.

Doctors say he is improving substantially and they will continue monitoring his progress.

He was taken to North Hawaii Community Hospital on Saturday, Jan. 9 in the evening after complaining of discomfort in his chest. Doctors say he had a heart attack. By Sunday, Jan. 10, he was already feeling better.