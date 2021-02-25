Big Island mayor honors police officers for tourniquet saves

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth and the Hawaii Police Department honored three officers on Thursday, Feb. 25, for their use of newly acquired tourniquets that resulted in three lives being saved across the Big Island.

The Department received a grant from the Spirit of the Blue Foundation in July, 2020, to obtain 442 tourniquets and holsters. Police also acquired 120 tourniquets from Kona Community Hospital in September, 2020.

The officers who received honors were Sgt. Ryan Pagan, Damien Grace and Blane Kenolio for their lifesaving efforts. Mayor Roth said, the officers’ ability to use the department-issued equipment is a testament to the leadership and training of the Department.

“We are pleased to honor the courageous work of these three outstanding officers who were able to save the lives of our residents by using the newly acquired tourniquets. The officers’ ability to utilize the new equipment with precision and accuracy speaks to the leadership and training within the Hawaiʻi County Police Department, and I could not be more proud to work beside the men and women in blue. All of our officers uphold themselves with dignity and pride and are shining examples of what community-minded policing should look like.” Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth

The 442 tourniquets and holsters from the Spirit of the Blue Foundation have an estimated value of $31,000 while the 120 tourniquets from Kona Community Hospital were paid for with a $2,000 donation from late officer Cristopher Sugimoto’s family; the Evans ohana.