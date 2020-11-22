Big Island Mayor-elect Roth announces cabinet appointees

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Big Island Mayor-elect Mitch Roth announced several cabinet members on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Former Hawaii County Councilman Zendo Kern of Kurtistown will be in charge of the Planning Department.

Civil Engineer S. Ikaika Rodenhurst of Hawaiian Acres will head the Department of Public Works.

Engineer Ramzi I. Mansour of Honolulu is the director of Environmental Management.

They will need to be confirmed by the county council.

