HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police are looking for Daniel Gary Lewis, 28, who is wanted on an outstanding warrant and two motor vehicle pursuit incidents.
Lewis was last seen in a gold-colored, Isuzu truck with Hawaii license plate HPV-636. He was traveling near Puainako Street when police observed him driving and tried to stop him. Lewis fled capture in the truck.
Police stopped the motor vehicle pursuit when Lewis began driving the truck against the flow of traffic causing too big a risk to innocent people.
Lewis who is described as 5’09”, brown eyes, short black hair, and weighing about 146 lbs, is known to frequent the Pahoa, Keaau and Hilo area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Cacique Melendez of the South Hilo Patrol Division at 935-3311, or CrimeStoppers at 961-8300.
Big Island man wanted in connection to two car pursuit incidents
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police are looking for Daniel Gary Lewis, 28, who is wanted on an outstanding warrant and two motor vehicle pursuit incidents.