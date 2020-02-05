Big Island man walks around Oahu to raise awareness for muscular dystrophy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Big Island man is spending the next four to six weeks walking around Oahu.

This is Daryl Sampaga who goes by the name Sammy.

He’s walking around the island to raise awareness about muscular dystrophy something he’s been living with since he was born.

“I born with this disease called cmt muscular dystrophy,” said Sampaga. “I want to. I want to help the awareness to bring out people to come out of their houses, to come out of their neighborhood, come out of their shell, and to never give up no matter what you battling. Come out because you’re somebody.”

Sammy’s 200-plus mile journey began Monday morning at Ala Moana Beach Park.

He’ll head west through Kaena Point come around the island and end back at Ala Moana.

Sammy plans to stop at schools and other community events along the way.