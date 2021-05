HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Big Island man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a 2019 crash that killed a mother and injured her daughters and their friends.

Police say in November 2019, Nicholas Abarcar was speeding and driving under the influence when he swerved into another lane on Queen Kaahumanu Highway.

Abarcar then crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Cassie Lynn Ellis, 35, was killed in the incident.

Abarcar pled guilty in March 2021 to negligent homicide and negligent injury.