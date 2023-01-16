KAILUA-KONA (KHON2) — A Big Island man from Captain Cook has gone missing after a fishing incident on Sunday morning, Jan. 15.

Sixty-three-year-old Mark Knittle was fishing with a friend on a boat off Hōnaunau around 5 a.m.

They were fishing near the C buoy which is four miles outside the Hōnaunau Boat Ramp.

According to Knittle’s friend, he had caught an ahi. His friend heard Mark exclaim, “this fish is huge.” He then saw Knittle go overboard.

The friend attempted to grab the line but was unsuccessful. He said he saw Mark disappear under the water immediately. He then jumped into the water to recover Mark but could not find him.

Hawai’i Fire Department and the Coast Guard responded to the call. They will continue the search for Knittle for 72 hours.

Mark Knittle has been described as having curly brown hair with a white mustache and beard. He is five feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.

HPD asked that anyone who may have information to please contact them directly.