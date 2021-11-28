Big Island man in critical condition after being ejected from ATV after a two-vehicle collision

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 37-year-old Ocean View man is in critical condition after being ejected off an ATV during a two-vehicle collision on the Big Island.

The incident happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, at the intersection of Plumeria Lane and Coconut Drive in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

According to Big Island police, a Honda Rancher ATV was traveling northeast on Coconut Drive, did not stop at the intersection and sideswiped a Dodge van going south. The rider was ejected off the ATV.

Police identified the 37-year-old man as Jason Oliveira Kanakamaikai, and he was taken to the Kona Community Hospital for initial treatment. Later, he was transported to the Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu in critical condition.

The driver of the Dodge van was a 65-year-old man. His passengers included a 68-year-old female and a 64-year-old female. They are all from Ocean View and were uninjured.

Speed and impairment may be possible factors in this collision, Big Island police reported.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any additional information should contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229 or email at Jason.foxworthy@hawaiicounty.gov. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.