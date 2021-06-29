Big Island man honored for saving life of woman bit by shark

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 26-year-old Big Island man received a huge honor for saving the life of a swimmer off the coast of Waikoloa.

Marc Romano was awarded the Carnegie Medal, an award given to people who risk their lives to save others, for his bravery and action on January 2.

While on a boat in the Waikoloa area, Romano heard the screams of a nearby swimmer. Romano jumped into the water to assist the woman in distress, who was later identified as 68-year-old Jeri L. Douglas.

Upon reaching Douglas, Romano said he noticed a cloud of blood surrounding her. She shouted that she had been bitten by a shark. The 26 year old managed to bring the woman to a responding boat and carried her onto the beach until paramedics arrived.

It was later revealed that Douglas suffered bite wounds to her calf, a broken leg bone and wounds to her ankle and toe. She continues to recover.

