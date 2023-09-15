HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Big Island man has plead guilty to murdering two people, and stabbing two more victims last year.

The prosecutor’s office said 25-year-old man Chito Asuncion pled guilty on Aug. 28, 2023 to the murders of Brian Macaulay and Boyd Maygra.

Prosecutors said both victims were stabbed to death.

Asuncion also pled guilty to two charges of assault.

His sentancing hearing is set for November.

Prosecutors said murder in the second degree carries a penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole. Assault in the first degree carries a maximum penalty of a ten-year prison term.