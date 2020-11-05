Big Island man faces identity theft charges linked to car break-in

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police arrested and charged a Kamuela man on the Big Island with multiple counts of identity theft.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, 44-year-old Tay Emmett Kealakai Carson of Kamuela allegedly broke into a car that was parked in front of a home in the Waimea area on Nov. 2. The investigation revealed that Carson removed a wallet, which contained a bank card from the car. The suspect then used the card to make fraudulent transactions at several Waimea stores.

Carson was later identified by police and he was arrested at a home on Kamamalu Street on Nov. 3.

Police charged Carson with unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle in the first degree, two counts of habitual property crime, theft of credit cards, unauthorized possession of confidential information, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, attempted fraudulent use of a credit card, theft in the first degree, four counts of identity theft in the third degree and attempted identity theft in the third degree.

Carson’s bail was set to $147,000. He remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Kona District Court on Nov. 4 for his initial hearing.

