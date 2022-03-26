HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department reported a 77-year-old Captain Cook man died after a single-vehicle collision.

The incident happened on Friday and police identified the man as Eugene Theodore Leslie.

Police said it occurred on Highway 11, north of the intersection of Mamalahoa Highway and Napoopoo Road in South Kona.

After responding to a call about the incident at 10:33 p.m., officers determined that as a black Mercedes-Benz SUV was heading south on Highway 11 it struck the guardrail, crossed over the double solid yellow lines and struck a rock embankment.

Leslie was taken to the Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead the following day at 1:51 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said the driver was not wearing his seatbelt and they believe that speed was a possible factor in the crash.

An autopsy was ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

This fatality amounts to be the 11th traffic fatality this year. At this time in 2021, there were five traffic fatalities.

Officials asked that anyone who may have witnessed the collision should contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi at (808) 326-4646 or email dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov.