Big Island man dies after losing control of motorcycle in South Kona crash

SOUTH KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Big Island police reported a 62-year-old man died after he was ejected off his motorcycle on Mamalahoa Highway.

According to police, the man was identified as Perry Lynn Deleeuw from Holualoa. The incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, south of mile marker 92 in South Kona.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Police said Deleeuw was traveling north when he apparently veered off the roadway, lost control of his motorcycle, hit a rock embankment and was ejected off. He was transported to the Kona Community Hospital and pronounced dead at 6:02 p.m.

Big Island police added that Deleeuw was not wearing a helmet, and they believe speed may have been a possible factor in this crash.

The crash prompted the closure of Highway 11 near mile marker 92.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident should contact Officer Adam Roberg at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can also call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.