Big Island man charged with forgery, theft

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Big Island man has been charged with numerous offenses including forgery, theft and unauthorized possession of confidential information.

Police say officers served a search warrant on a Kailua-Kona home on Friday.

That’s where 29-year-old Peter Milone was taken into custody.

His vehicle was also seized as evidence.

Police say this stems from a mail theft incident.

Milone remains in custody on $81,000 bail.

