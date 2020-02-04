Big Island man charged with forgery, theft

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Big Island man has been charged with numerous offenses including forgery, theft and unauthorized possession of confidential information.
Police say officers served a search warrant on a Kailua-Kona home on Friday.
That’s where 29-year-old Peter Milone was taken into custody.
His vehicle was also seized as evidence.
Police say this stems from a mail theft incident.
Milone remains in custody on $81,000 bail.
