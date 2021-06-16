Big Island man charged with array of offenses after allegedly threatening woman, harming man with knife

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 36-year-old man has been charged with an array of crimes after Big Island police say he allegedly used a knife to threaten and harm two people.

It happened on June 11 at approximately 3:54 a.m. Puna Patrol officers responded to reports of an unknown disturbance at a residence on 19th Avenue in Kea’au. Upon arrival, the officers found a 52-year-old man with a laceration to his hand. The man told police he was assaulted with a knife.

The 36-year-old suspect, who was later identified as Cyrus Malani Tavui of Mountain View, was arrested by South Hilo Patrol after being located near Kapiolani Street. Following the arrest, police discovered a second victim; a 25-year-old woman who reported being held against her will by Tavui and threatened with a knife.

Detectives from the Area I Juvenile Aid Section charged Tavui with Fist Degree Burglary, two counts of Second Degree Assault, Felony Abuse of a Family or Household Member, Abuse of a Family or Household Member, Kidnapping, First Degree Terroristic Threatening, Third Degree Promotion of a Dangerous Drug, Fourth Degree Sexual Assault and Interfering with Reporting an Emergency or Crime after conferring with the Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office.

Tavui was held in police custody in lieu of $118,000 bail.