Big Island man charged in connection to drugs, bail set at $130,000

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police have arrested and charged Bruce Ah Fong “BJ” Bello, Jr. following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the Pepeekeo area on Monday, April 13.

During the search of the residence, police recovered 52.6 grams of heroin, two rifles, and ammunition. It was determined that one of the rifles recovered was removed in a burglary last year.

Bello was charged with two counts of Promotion of a Dangerous Drug in the first-degree, Drug Paraphernalia, and three counts of Ownership Prohibited. His bail was set at $130,000.00.

He remains in custody pending his initial court appearance, which is scheduled for Wednesday, April 15, in South Hilo District Court.