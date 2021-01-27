Big Island man charged for slew of property crimes

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 30-year-old man has been arrested for a slew of property crimes, according to the Hawaii Island Police Department.

At approximately 9:43 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the Mark Twain Subdivision. Upon arrival, Big Island police found a man sitting in a Toyota sedan parked near the intersection of Palaoa Road and Holowai Street.

Officers determined that the sedan matched one that had previously been reported on Jan. 21. Police then arrested the driver on suspicion of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

Hawaii Island police identified the driver as Kevin Galigo of Nā‘ālehu.

At the time of his arrest, officers say they found items in Galigo’s possession that were believed to have been previously taken from two separate residential properties on Kamā‘oa Road. Galigo was also identified as the suspect in two other apparent vehicle thefts that had occurred between Jan. 15 and Jan. 23.

The 30-year-old man was charged with three counts of Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle, one count of Second-Degree Burglary, and two counts of Fourth-Degree Theft by Saturday evening.

His bail was set at $42,000. Galigo was granted supervised release during his court appearance on Monday.

Anyone who may have information about these incidents is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Detective Donovan Kohara of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at 326-4646, ext. 238 or via email at Donovan.Kohara@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00.