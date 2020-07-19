Big Island man charged for allegedly murdering a man in his driveway

KEAAU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 65-year-old man was charged by police on the Big Island with second-degree murder on Saturday, July 18.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, Isauro Garcia Madrigal of Orchidland was charged in connection to an incident that happened in the driveway of his home on Thursday night, July 16.

The victim has been identified as Felix Ahula Padamada Jr., of Keaau.

The incident happened Thursday night, shortly before 8:30 p.m. Officers responded to a reported verbal argument at a home on 37th Avenue in Orchidland. When they arrived, Madrigal reported to officers that two males had entered his property and attacked him with a knife. A male victim’s lifeless body was located on the driveway, just inside the fence. No one else was at the scene.

At 8:55 p.m. Madrigal was arrested at the scene and taken to the Pahoa Police station for processing. He was later taken to Hilo Medical Center for treatment of an injury on his hand that he reportedly received during the confrontation.

The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 12:15 a.m. Friday morning, July 17.

On Friday, July 17, an autopsy was performed and determined that the victim died as a result of multiple stab wounds about his neck and upper body. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Madrigal’s bail is set at $2 million, pending his court appearance. It was scheduled for July 20 in Hilo District Court.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information about this case to call Detective William Brown of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2379 or William.Brown@hawaiicounty.gov or the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Latest Stories on KHON2