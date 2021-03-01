Big Island man charged in connection to several shoplifting incidents across Hilo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police have arrested and charged a 28-year-old man for his involvement in a string of thefts at various Hilo stores.

Bryan Kaipo Piilani of Hilo was charged with two counts of Theft in the First Degree during an emergency period and Theft in the Fourth Degree.

The charges stem from three separate shoplifting incidents in February during which Piilani had entered a retail establishment and apparently removed various items without paying for them.

According to a police report, Piilani allegedly stole $160 worth of items from a surplus store on Mamo Street on Feb. 22. The next day, Piilani was found to have reportedly stolen $379.00 worth of items from a convenience store on Kinoole Street. Then on Thursday, Feb. 25, Piilani allegedly took approximately $365.00 worth of items from a convenience store on W. Kawailani Street. In all three incidents, police say Piilani was observed on the store’s video surveillance cameras.

Police want to remind the public that in light of Governor David Ige’s current COVID-19 emergency proclamation, that there are enhanced penalties for certain offenses. These offenses include, but are not limited to, burglary, theft, criminal property damage, and robbery.