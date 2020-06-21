Big Island man arrested in connection to deadly beating

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on the Big Island have arrested a 51-year-old Pahoa man in connection to the murder of a man at their residence in the Hawaiian Shores subdivision of Puna.

The suspect has been identified as Stanley Marion Cummins.

On Saturday morning, June 20, shortly before 7:00 a.m., Puna Patrol officers responded to the Hawaiian Shores home after it was reported that a male victim had been struck in the head with a bat.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim in bed on the ground floor of the residence with apparent traumatic injuries to his head. His facial area was consistent with being beaten.

Police tried to give the victim CPR until medics arrived, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Later around 8 a.m. Cummins drove to the Pahoa Police Station and turned himself in to the police.

He was arrested without incident. He was later taken to a cellblock while detectives continued to investigate a second-degree murder.

The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 12:05 p.m. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

An autopsy is scheduled for early next week to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call Detective Wendall Carter of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2383 or wendell.carter@hawaiicounty.gov or the Hawaii Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide CrimeStoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. CrimeStoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. CrimeStoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All CrimeStoppers information is kept confidential.

