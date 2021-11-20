Big Island man arrested, charged with several drug, firearm offenses; bail set at $322,550

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police reported that a Keauhou man has been charged with multiple drug and firearm-related offenses that came from a welfare investigation.

According to police, 28-year-old Keoni Cassidy was charged with four counts of first-degree promoting a dangerous drug and one count of ownership or possession of firearm prohibited, among many others. His bail was set at $322,550.

On Thursday, Nov. 18, police were called shortly before 1 p.m. to a business located along Henry Street in Kailua-Kona. They were called in order to conduct a welfare check on a man that was apparently passed out in a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered Cassidy was sleeping and that a methamphetamine-smoking pipe was on his lap.

Cassidy was then arrested, police said, and an investigation was done on his vehicle.

During the search, police said they found this list of items:

112.8 grams (3.97 ounces) of heroin

59.9 grams (2.11 ounces) of meth

12.5 fentanyl pills

1.1 grams of marijuana

0.5 grams of cocaine

37 Suboxone pills

30 Oxymetholone pills (Anabaloc steroid)

3 vials of testosterone (Steroid)

firearm, ammunition and various other drug paraphernalia

Here is a list of all that Cassidy had been charged in connection with:

four counts of first-degree promoting a dangerous drug

three counts of third-degree promoting a dangerous drug

two counts of third-degree promoting a harmful drug

one count of third-degree promoting a detrimental drug

one count of place to keep unloaded firearm

one count of place to keep ammunition

one count of possession of firearm in commission of felony drug offense

one count of permit to acquire

one count of mandatory registration of firearm

one count of ownership/possession of firearm prohibited

His first court appearance has been scheduled for Monday, Nov. 29.

Anyone with any additional information should contact Detective Kelsey Kobayashi of the Area II Vice Section at (808) 326-4646 ext. 271 or email at kelsey.kobayashi@hawaiicounty.gov. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the island-wide CrimeStoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00.