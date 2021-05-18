Big Island man arrested after police recover meth, bump-stock device and ‘ghost guns’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 36-year-old man who was arrested on meth and firearm charges filed in a criminal complaint made his first court appearance on Monday.

Jonathan Tai will be held in custody pending a detention hearing on Thursday.

According to court documents, police recovered approximately 4,600 gross grams of meth from two mail parcels addressed to a post office box in Mountain View. This was executed under a search warrant issued on May 4. Although no one picked up the parcels, video surveillance showed someone who strongly resembled Tai picking up two other mail parcels previously.

Tai was also identified as the person who received mail at the same post office box to which the searched mail parcels were addressed.

On May 13, police searched Tai’s residence in Kurtistown where they recovered “240 gross grams of a substance testing positive for methamphetamine, more than 2,600 rounds of ammunition, more than $100,000 in U.S. currency, and a bump-stock device allowing a shooter of a semi-automatic firearm to initiate a continuous firing cycle with a single pull of the trigger.”

A semi-automatic handgun and five “ghost guns,” known as unserialized firearms that are often sold through kits and assembled at home, were also recovered.

Tai is charged in the criminal complaint with one count of meth trafficking and one count of possessing the semi-automatic handgun during and in relation to the meth trafficking. If indicted and convicted, Tai faces a mandatory minimum term of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty up to life imprisonment on the meth charge; on the firearm charge, he faces a mandatory term of five years in prison consecutive to the imprisonment on the drug charge.