HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the first time Coconut Rhinoceros Beetles were found on the Big Island.

The state said a Waikoloa Village resident found five large grubs in a decaying palm tree stump last week.

Crews went to collect the grubs for testing.

This Wednesday, the resident reported finding one more on the property.

Crews are now surveying the area and setting up traps from Waikoloa Beach to Waimea.

Residents are asked to be vigilant when buying mulch, compost, and soil products, and to check bags for evidence of entry holes.