Big Island inmates transferred to Oahu facility to alleviate overcrowding

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Forty sentenced felons from the Big Island have been transferred to the Halawa Correctional Facility on Oahu. Twenty inmates were from Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC), and the other half were from Kulani Correctional Facility (KCF).

The transfer is an effort to alleviate some of the overcrowding conditions and to reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to the Hawaii Department of Public Safety (PSD).

“Moving these sentenced felons helped to free up more space for the pre-trial custodies at HCCC,” said PSD Director Max Otani. “We couldn’t have done this without the coordination and collaborative relationship with our federal, executive and judicial partners.”

The Hawaii Army National Guard transported the inmates on two helicopters early Tuesday; several adult corrections officers and deputy sheriffs also assisted with in-flight and ground transport security.

The only inmates considered for the transfer were those who have been vaccinated and/or tested negative for COVID-19, as well as those deemed medically cleared to travel.

PSD continues to encourage all staff and inmates to voluntarily get the COVID-19 shot(s). For more information on the state’s inmate testing data, click here.