Big Island inmates start fire, barricade doors at Hawaii Community Correctional Center

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Inmates at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) set fire and barricaded doors within one of the housing modules on Sept. 8.

According to HCCC, the unrest began at 3:45 p.m. in the A-wing of the Wainuenue housing module. Inmates reportedly set a fire and barricaded the doors.

Officers from HCCC and the Kulani Correctional Facility brought order back to the housing unit by 5:30 p.m. using non-lethal tactics.

State Sheriffs, Hawaii Fire Department crews and Hawaii Police Department officers were also on scene.

Some inmates were injured, as well as corrections officers who suffered smoke inhalation.

Investigations are currently underway by Hawaii Police and the Department of Public Safety.

A total of 25 inmates in the A-wing will be questioned to determine what prompted the unrest and who was involved. Inmates found responsible will be criminally charged.

