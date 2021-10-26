Big Island hitchhiker charged with multiple offenses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Big Island man told police that a hitchhiker threatened to kill him.

Police arrested 33-year-old Lawrence Kekoa Botelho on Friday for threatening a man who picked him up on the side of the road in Hawaiian Paradise Park, which happened on Wednesday.

The two men then went to a fast-food drive-thru, when the victim said Botelho started acting erratically and at the same time, he saw him with a pistol and knives.

Then the victim got out of his car and said Botelho drove away with it. Botelho was charged with robbery, vehicle theft, and kidnapping.