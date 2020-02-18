Big Island fishing tournament aims to nab invasive species

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fishing tournament on the Big Island was aimed at nabbing an invasive species.

Nile and Blue tilapia have invaded the Wailoa River. The fish reproduce quickly and grow fast. The State Department of Land and Natural Resources created the week-long Wailoa River Tilapia Fishing Tournament.

Hundreds participated in the tournament. They caught 75-pounds of tilapia and 85-pounds of other invasive fish.

It made a small dent in the population.

The State says the main goal of the tournament was to educate folks to protect native environments.