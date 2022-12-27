KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — New Year’s Eve is just around the corner; and as that time of celebration for new beginnings approaches, those on Hawai’i Island have time to plan that big event.

Hawai’i County Officials announced that permits are available for purchase. The permits are $25.

The time allotment for when fireworks can be set off are between 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve through to 1 a.m. on New Year’s day.

The following locations are where permits can be purchased:

Parker Ranch Shopping Center Food Court located in Kamuela. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 26-31.

Fire Administration Office located at the Hilo County Building, 25 Aupuni Street, Suite 2501. Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 27-30.

Kona Fire Prevention Office which is located at the West Hawai’i Civic Center, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway, Building E on the second floor. This one is by appointment only from Dec. 27-30. You can call (808) 323-4760 to set up the appointment.

Fireworks Permits will also be sold at local area firecracker vending outlets:

KTA Puainako, 50 E. Puainako Street in Hilo.

KTA Kona; Kona Coast Shopping Center at 74-5594 Palani Rd. in Kailua-Kona.

Pacific Fireworks at 74-5629 Kuakini Hwy Suite 155 Kailua in Kona.

J. Hara Store at 17-343 Volcano Hwy in Kurtistown.

BJ Alan Tent Kona at 74-5511 Luhia St. in Kailua-Kona.

BJ Alan Tent Hilo at 325 E. Maka’ala St.

BJ Alan Tent Hilo at 111 E. Puainako St.

TNT Tent Hilo at 381 E. Maka’ala St.

TNT Tent Kona at 75-1015 Henry St. in Kailua-Kona.

Long’s Drug Puainako in Hilo.

Long’s Drug in Kea’au.

Each permit will allow the holder to purchase up to 5,000 individual firecrackers.

Permits are only available to those who are 18-years-old or older, and permits are non-transferrable.

If you are purchasing novelties or paperless firecrackers, then there is no permit needed.

There are locations where fireworks are not allowed to be set off. Officials want to remind residents and visitors that it is illegal to:

Remove the powder or pyrotechnic contents from any firework.

Throw fireworks from, at or into any vehicle.

Set off fireworks: any time outside of the designated set times for explosion [see above]. within 1,000 feet of hospitals, convalescent homes, elderly care homes, Zoos, animal hospitals or shelters or churches while in service. On school properties without authorization from respective school officials. On public road ways and highways, alleys, streets, sidewalks or parks.

Offer for sale, to sell or give fireworks to minors; minors are not allowed to possess fireworks. They are also not allowed to purchase, sell, set off, ignite or otherwise cause fireworks to explode. The only exception is if the keiki is immediately supervised by an adult.

Set off aerial luminary devices. These are commonly called Sky Lanterns or Hawai’i Lanterns. This extends to any aerial devices such as bottle rockets, skyrockets, roman candles, cakes, mortars or shells.

Hawai’i Fire Department has asked that residents and visitors be respectful during this time of celebration. Fires are an inevitability when dealing with fire-based entertainment. HFD asked to please kōkua in helping to prevent unnecessary fires by:

Using extreme care when setting off fireworks. Keiki playing with fireworks have to be supervised at all times by an adult. Severe injuries can be caused by even the smallest of firework. No one wants an injured keiki, especially during times of celebration.

Fireworks need to be set off in an area that is well away from dry grass or flammable materials.

Be sure Fireworks are completely extinguished before disposing of them.

Most importantly, have a fire extinguisher and/or a water hose ready to use in the event of an unplanned or unexpected fire. Be sure the water hose(s) can reach all areas where fireworks are being conducted, especially around the entire house. It is also a great idea to wet down any dry, grassy area before and after setting off fireworks. By doing this before the celebration begins, you will know what the capacity of your water source is.

Have a happy and safe New Year’s celebration!