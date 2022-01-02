Big Island firefighters: Witnesses say unidentified male apparently lit structure on fire

CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaii (KHON2) — Big Island firefighters reported an unidentified male was seen allegedly lighting a structure on fire in Captain Cook on Saturday, Jan. 1, according to witnesses in the area.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Hawaii County Fire Department (HFD) arrived at the residential home on Keopuka Makai Road at 1:31 p.m.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze by 2:00 p.m. with shuttle operations and bucket drops from a helicopter, and the fire resulted in damage cost estimates of $150,000.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

According to HFD, the suspect who allegedly started the fire was seen as first responders arrived and was arrested by Big Island police. No injuries were reported.