Big Island firefighters: Witnesses say unidentified male apparently lit structure on fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaii (KHON2) — Big Island firefighters reported an unidentified male was seen allegedly lighting a structure on fire in Captain Cook on Saturday, Jan. 1, according to witnesses in the area.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Hawaii County Fire Department (HFD) arrived at the residential home on Keopuka Makai Road at 1:31 p.m.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze by 2:00 p.m. with shuttle operations and bucket drops from a helicopter, and the fire resulted in damage cost estimates of $150,000.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

According to HFD, the suspect who allegedly started the fire was seen as first responders arrived and was arrested by Big Island police. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
January 10 2022 08:33 am