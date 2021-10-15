Big Island firefighters respond to fire caused by a propane tank that ignited

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two people are without a home after Big Island firefighters responded to a building fire on Thursday, Oct. 14.

According to officials, the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday on Pohai Street in Hilo. Firefighters arrived at the scene at 7:09 p.m., and the fire was already extinguished prior to their arrival.

Upon further investigation, the cause of the blaze was determined to be from a propane tank — which was supplying an instant hot water heater — that ignited in the garage. The fire was fully extinguished at approximately 7:10 p.m.

Officials reported two people were transported to the Hilo Medical Center in stable condition. No other injuries or damage to surrounding structures were reported.