Big Island firefighters put out a structure fire on South Wilder Road

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A structure fire that happened March 1 on South Wilder Road on the Big Island is under investigation

Hawaii County firefighters responded to reports of the fire around 1:44 a.m. with eight units staffed with 18 personnel. Upon arrival, they found a single-story structure with heavy fire extension to the rear of the structure.

Fire officials say that the fire then extended to the roof area. They then worked to control the fire to prevent the roof from collapsing.

When the fire was out, inspectors and police officials worked to determine the cause.

So far, officials say that no foul play is suspected at this time. No injuries were also reported.

Damages were totaled to $302,175 and $33,575 was saved.