KEA’AU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Firefighters on the Big Island responded to a fire at the Shipman Business Park in Kea’au on Dec. 3.

Officials have not said what caused the fire.

KHON2 first received reports of the fire around 5:04 p.m. when witnesses noticed smoke from miles away.