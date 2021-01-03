Big Island firefighters extinguish structure fire in Kailua-Kona

File – Big Island firefighters responded to a structure fire on Pawai Place shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2. The blaze was extinguished by 7 a.m. and no injuries have been reported.

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Big Island firefighters responded to a structure fire on Pawai Place shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2. The blaze was extinguished by 7 a.m. and no injuries have been reported.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Upon arrival, crews witnessed heavy smoke and flames emanating from the southeast corner of Laundry Two, a 4000-square-foot commercial laundry business located at 74-5596 Pawai Pl.

No one was inside the metal structure, according to fire officials.

Firefighters entered the building through the front roll-up door and brought the fire under control by 6:35 a.m. before completely extinguishing it at 6:45 a.m.

The cause of the fire has not been released and damage estimates are still being determined, according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.