Big Island firefighters extinguish structure fire in Kailua-Kona

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Big Island firefighters responded to a structure fire on Pawai Place shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2. The blaze was extinguished by 7 a.m. and no injuries have been reported.

Upon arrival, crews witnessed heavy smoke and flames emanating from the southeast corner of Laundry Two, a 4000-square-foot commercial laundry business located at 74-5596 Pawai Pl.
No one was inside the metal structure, according to fire officials.

Firefighters entered the building through the front roll-up door and brought the fire under control by 6:35 a.m. before completely extinguishing it at 6:45 a.m.

The cause of the fire has not been released and damage estimates are still being determined, according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.

