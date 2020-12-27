Big Island firefighters extinguish structure fire in abandoned Hilo residence

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Big Island fire crews and police responded to a structure fire at an abandoned Hilo residence shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26.
Fire officials say, the single-family structure on Kinoole Street was empty at the time of the blaze — no injuries have been reported.
The fire — located in the main living area– was brought under control by 1:17 a.m. and completely extinguished at 1:55 a.m., according to the Hawaii County Fire Department (HFD).
Police were on scene prior to the arrival of HFD and provided traffic control by rerouting traffic to Kilauea Avenue. The building was unoccupied but did have a live Hawaiian Electric Light Company (HELCO) electrical feed, according to police.
HELCO was dispatched and disconnected the electric connection without issue.
Damage losses were estimated to be $86,000.
