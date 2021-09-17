Big Island firefighters extinguish stairs, floor fire at Laupahoehoe gym

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island firefighters extinguished a fire on the exterior stairs and floor of the Laupahoehoe Point Gym on Thursday, Sept. 16.

The Hawaii Fire Department (HFD) reported the incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters arrived at the scene at 1:33 p.m. and found a smoldering fire approximately 2 feet by 3 feet in size at the single-story gym.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

According to HFD, nearby residents controlled the blaze by using a portable fire extinguisher prior to firefighters arriving at the scene. The fire was fully extinguished at 2:20 p.m.

Firefighters then inspected the area via a thermal imagine camera, and no injuries were reported.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.