Big Island firefighters extinguish Pahoa house fire; damage estimated at $230,000

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island firefighters extinguished a building fire at a Pahoa home that caused approximately $230,000 in damage on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. at a two-story house on Kahakai Boulevard. Officials said the fire may have been intentionally started.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 6:10 p.m. and found the house engulfed in flames, which was contained to the two-story building. Nearby structures were not affected.

Witnesses at the scene told officials they saw a female enter the house and “heard a boom.” Witnesses said they then saw the female running away from the house, and the blaze started shortly after.

The fire was brought under control at 6:30 p.m. and was fully extinguished at around 6:50 p.m.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

According to the owner of the house, officials reported there were squatters occupying the building, and they were told to leave the property within a few days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories