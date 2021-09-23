Big Island firefighters extinguish Pahoa house fire; damage estimated at $230,000

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island firefighters extinguished a building fire at a Pahoa home that caused approximately $230,000 in damage on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. at a two-story house on Kahakai Boulevard. Officials said the fire may have been intentionally started.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 6:10 p.m. and found the house engulfed in flames, which was contained to the two-story building. Nearby structures were not affected.

Witnesses at the scene told officials they saw a female enter the house and “heard a boom.” Witnesses said they then saw the female running away from the house, and the blaze started shortly after.

The fire was brought under control at 6:30 p.m. and was fully extinguished at around 6:50 p.m.

According to the owner of the house, officials reported there were squatters occupying the building, and they were told to leave the property within a few days.