Big Island firefighters extinguish flames burning inside Hilo art gallery

HILO (KHON2) — Big Island firefighters extinguished a fire at an art gallery on Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo.
The incident happened around 6:14 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, when firefighters received reports of heavy smoke coming from two businesses.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found flames burning inside the BrokenHardened Art Gallery; they then conducted a search with “zero visibility conditions.”
According to fire officials, there were no occupants in the building at the time of the blaze, and it was fully extinguished by 6:39 a.m.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is undetermined; damage cost estimates are currently unknown.