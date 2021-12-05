Big Island firefighters extinguish flames burning inside Hilo art gallery

HILO (KHON2) — Big Island firefighters extinguished a fire at an art gallery on Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo.

The incident happened around 6:14 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, when firefighters received reports of heavy smoke coming from two businesses.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found flames burning inside the BrokenHardened Art Gallery; they then conducted a search with “zero visibility conditions.”

According to fire officials, there were no occupants in the building at the time of the blaze, and it was fully extinguished by 6:39 a.m.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is undetermined; damage cost estimates are currently unknown.