Big Island firetruck ignites on Saddle Road

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Big Island firetruck belonging to the Pohakuloa Fire Department (PFD) caught fire along Saddle Road Wednesday morning creating a bewildering site for passerby.

The fire department said the fire broke out while the truck was going downhill on the highway while en route to a scheduled pump test. According to PFD, the brakes seized and overheated, causing the brake pumps to catch fire.

Firefighters quickly took action to bring the blaze under control. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

An investigation is underway.