Big Island fire fighters extinguish fire at three-story home at Kahaluu Farm Lots

HOLUALOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A three-story home burned on the Big Island at Kahaluu Farm Lots on Walua Road.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Sept. 11.

Submit your storm photos to be featured online, on-air and on social media

Fire crews arrived to a home that was engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished around 4 a.m.

The cost of the damage to the home is $765,999.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

The American Red Cross is assisting those impacted by the fire.