Big Island fire fighters battle fire at home on Alii Drive

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Big Island fire fighters battled a house fire on Alii Drive in the Kahaluu area.
It happened around 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.
The home had smoke and flames when fire crews arrived.
They were able to get the fire out in about a half an hour.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Damage estimate to the home is $100,000.