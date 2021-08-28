Big Island fire fighters battle fire at home on Alii Drive

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Big Island fire fighters battled a house fire on Alii Drive in the Kahaluu area.

It happened around 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.

The home had smoke and flames when fire crews arrived.

They were able to get the fire out in about a half an hour.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Damage estimate to the home is $100,000.