KAU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Big Island fire crews are responding to two brush fires in Kau on the Big Island on Saturday, Dec. 26, makai of Pahala and Punaluu.

The south side of Ninole Loop Road has been closed due to heavy smoke, according to a County of Hawaii Civil Defense social media post.

Fire crews were still battling the two brushfires at 6:47 p.m., according to a Hawaii Fire Department official.