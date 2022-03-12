PAHOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Fire crews responded to a building fire in Pahoa.

It happened 2:45 a.m. Saturday, March 12 on Brookover Street and Paradise Court.

Fire officials said no one was injured.

The fire was completely out in about one hour.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The cost of damage to the building has not been released.

The Hawaii Police Department also responded.