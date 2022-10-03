HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Big Island family is looking for answers after their sister was found dead in Washington.

Brandy Ebanez’s family said they weren’t able to reach her in her home in Kennewick for over two weeks.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to Benton County officials, her body was found in the Columbia River by a fisherman on Thursday.

Ebanez’s sister, Breeann said she moved to Washington in 2013 and has two young daughters.

According to a release by Benton County Sheriff’s an autopsy was performed on Friday but the cause of death has not been determined.