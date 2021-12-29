Big Island families displaced after flames fully engulf Pepeʻekeo apartment building

PEPE’EKEO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Several families have been displaced after Big Island firefighters extinguished an apartment building in Pepeʻekeo fully engulfed in flames that caused an estimate of $500,000 in damage costs.

According to Big Island police, the incident happened around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, and was located at the Kauhale Olu Apartments on Kumula Street. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the two-story, four-unit apartment structure on fire.

The Hawaii Fire Department reported 22 individuals were evacuated, and the police reported several people sustained injuries from the fire or while escaping.

A 70-year-old female was treated and released for minor scrapes on her arm from broken glass that she got while trying to evacuate the building, police reported. A 30-year-old man was transported to a hospital after sustaining burns and scrapes; he was later released.

Additionally, a 38-year-old female was taken to a hospital in stable condition after she injured her back when she jumped from a two-story window to the ground while trying to escape. She had three kids — a 14-year-old female, 9-year-old female and 6-year-old female — who were all treated for smoke inhalation, then released.

Big Island police reported the fire was fully contained at around 11:48 a.m.

“We were very lucky that there were no serious injuries or worse,” Eric Moller, Deputy Fire Chief, said in a statement on Wednesday. “This fire spread rapidly and could have had a much more serious outcome. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families that have lost so much, as we kindly remind everyone to limit their exposure to fires such as these by keeping their home fire safe.”

The Department of Parks and Recreation also opened a shelter at the Pāpaʻikou Community Center for displaced families. No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Hawaii Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.