Big Island driver dies after losing control of his truck in Pahoa

PAHOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man is dead after he lost control of his Toyota Tacoma while traveling north on Highway 130 in Pahoa on the Big Island.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, in the area of Highway 130 and Kaluahine Street.

Police said the driver was the only one in the truck when he lost control and slid off the right shoulder of the road. The truck rolled over, and he was thrown out of the truck.

He was found unresponsive under the truck, police reported.

He was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 12:25 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5.

His identity has not been released.

Police said the road was wet as it was raining off and on.

Speed was a factor in the accident, Police said, and they have not determined if alcohol and/or drugs were also factors in this investigation.

He was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

This incident is the 16th fatality this year compared to the 13 fatal traffic accidents at this time last year.

If you have any information, please contact Officer Jared Cabatu at (808) 961-2339 or via email Jared.Cabatu@HawaiiCounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.