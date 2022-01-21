Big Island detective receives honor for organizing prostitution investigation

Detective Jesse Kerr was honored for his efforts in planning an undercover investigation resulting in the arrest of 12 people in connection to prostitution. The photo includes Acting Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho, Hawai‘i County Councilmember Ashley Kierkiewicz, Detective Jesse Kerr, and Councilmember Matt Kanealii-Kleinfelder. (Courtesy: Hawaii Police Department)

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Big Island police detective was honored for his efforts in planning an undercover investigation resulting in the arrest of 12 people in connection to prostitution.

Hawaii Police Department Area I Vice Detective Jesse Kerr was presented with the honor by the Hawaii County Council.

The investigation happened between Nov. 16, 2021 and Nov. 18, 2021. According to Big Island police, 11 men were arrested for allegedly soliciting prostitution while one female was arrested for apparent prostitution.

Kerr has been a part of the department for 23 years, and his honor goes along with January being National Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness Month.