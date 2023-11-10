HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island Police are investigating a near-fatal at-home accident involving a 10-year-old boy.

Police said they responded to a call in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision in Puna Thursday morning.

Upon arrival, they found the young boy not breathing and HFD medics began cardio-pulmonary resuscitation.

The victim was transported to Hilo Medical Center shortly after.

Authorities said the boy was playing with a sibling, when he accidentally rendered himself unconscious by tying an article of clothing around his neck which obstructed his airway.

The boy lost consciousness but the sibling was able to free him and notify his mother who called 911 and performed CPR on the boy till medics arrived.

The boy was flown to Oahu where he remains in critical condition.