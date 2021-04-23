Big Island begins to open driver licensing offices for walk-ins

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two driver licensing office locations on the Big Island will open for walk-in service beginning Monday, April 16.

The locations include the Hilo Driver Licensing Office at the Hilo police station and the Kona Driver Licensing Office at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center.

The county estimates an additional 15 to 25 walk-in appointments per day can be accommodated. Walk-ins will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Eligible residents include those who have driver’s licenses or state IDs that are expired or those that are expiring within the next 30 days, with no exceptions.

“As we begin to reopen, we ask that the community continue to work through this together by remaining patient, being respectful, and continuing to practice all of the social distancing measures to keep us safe,” said Naomi O’Dell, Vehicle Registration and Licensing Administrator.

The Vehicle Registration and Licensing Division continues to work through a backlog of more than 5,000 expired licenses caused by a two-month shutdown of operations in early 2020.

All Driver Licensing offices have been accessible by appointment only. Appointments will still stand, but additional openings will be created for walk-ins.